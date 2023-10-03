ADGS Miami 2023 – What’s better than sunshine and Jiu-Jitsu?

Share it

The 2022/2023 season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour and AJP Tour has whisked us away to the vibrant city of Miami. We began our journey in the United States on September 16 and 17, amidst the pulsating energy of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. Before setting foot on the west coast, our cameras delve into the intensive preparation regimes of athletes in California, recognized as the contemporary mecca of jiu-jitsu.

With its breathtaking coastline embracing enchanting beaches, California not only allures thousands of jiu-jitsu enthusiasts with its congenial climate and dynamic lifestyle but also houses prominent gyms and elite athletes in the discipline. Our documentary takes you through the revered halls of Checkmat HQ in Long Beach, Atos HQ, Alliance in San Diego, Fight Sports and Champion fit in Miami, providing an exclusive sneak peek into the sanctuaries where jiu-jitsu maestros hone their craft. As we traverse the nation to arrive in Miami, the host city for this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, witness athletes in their element, tweaking their techniques and shedding the extra pounds in the lead-up to the weigh-in during championship week.

Embark on a day in the sun-soaked life of Miami with Roosevelt Sousa and Lucas Lira, as our lens captures the ethos of the Magic City. The documentary offers unfettered access to behind-the-scene moments and encapsulates the electrifying highlights of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Miami 2023. CLICK HERE and revel in the experience!