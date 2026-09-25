Thiago Saldanha’s journey: grit, growth, and Jiu-Jitsu excellence

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By Pedro Oliveira — September 25, 2026

From the quiet streets of southern Brazil to the relentless pace of New York City, Thiago Saldanha has emerged as a standout black belt in the ranks of Renzo Gracie Academy. Both a fierce competitor and a thoughtful teacher, he is shaping athletes inside one of the most iconic academies in the world.

What sets him apart is not only his success on the mats—winning IBJJF titles and testing himself against elite no-gi specialists—but also his ability to communicate the deeper meaning of the art. Whether guiding students through complex positions or developing practical applications of Jiu-Jitsu for law enforcement, Saldanha embodies the belief that martial arts extend far beyond competition.

In this exclusive GRACIEMAG interview, the black belt reflects on his mentors, the energy of New York, and the lessons that have defined his path. His words carry the weight of experience and the clarity of someone determined to inspire the next generation.

GRACIEMAG: Every great tree has deep roots. Who were the teachers that shaped your Jiu-Jitsu, and what’s the biggest lesson you learned from them?

THIAGO SALDANHA: I believe you are the product of the environment you live in. I had the chance to train with brilliant minds in the sport, but without a doubt, Master Renzo Gracie and Professor Rafael Natal taught me to approach Jiu-Jitsu in a more methodical way. At times I used to overtrain, thinking volume was everything, but they showed me that true learning isn’t just about grinding through hard sessions.

Talk a bit about being a Jiu-Jitsu fighter in New York. How does the energy of such a powerful and unique city, a global reference in so many fields, shape your mindset as a martial artist?

It’s no exaggeration to say New York is the capital of the world—Wall Street, sports, culture, everything connects here. It’s the epicenter of pressure and opportunity at the same time. Training at Renzo Gracie Academy means you’re constantly evolving. You’ll see UFC fighters walking in weekly to sharpen their skills, and that makes your own journey easier because you’re surrounded by the very best.

How do you balance the daily grind of teaching at a top academy with the physical and mental preparation required of a high-level competitor?

Over time you learn that balance is the key. I usually dedicate my mornings to personal training and physical conditioning—that’s my athlete time. In the afternoons I teach private lessons, and evenings are for group classes. What makes this routine effective is that I test new techniques in the morning, then bring that feedback straight to my students later in the day.



What’s the motivational phrase you repeat to yourself when facing tough moments in your career?

“Become who you are.” It’s a line from the German philosopher Nietzsche, and also a tribute to my sister, who holds a PhD in philosophy and encouraged me to seek knowledge early on. For me, it means that no matter the adversity, you must stay true to your plan and your purpose.

What are the highlights of your competitive career, and what did you learn from battling in the big BJJ arenas?

Since moving to the U.S., I’ve focused more on no-gi, which is a big emphasis at Renzo Gracie Academy. I’ve won several IBJJF titles as a black belt, including the American Nationals—where I took gold in the absolute—and silver at the Pan Ams. Facing elite no-gi specialists pushed me to see where I needed to improve. I believe competition is the ultimate lab to test both your technical and psychological limits.



What’s the secret to turning an average student into a champion?

Every practitioner, athlete or not, must understand why they’re making a certain move. Communication is our greatest tool. A strong critical grasp of positions accelerates technical growth. In competition, where countless variables hit you at once, clarity in attack or defense makes all the difference.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received in your career, and how did it change your life?

The best advice I ever heard: nobody is going to do it for you. I grew up in a very small town in southern Brazil. I hadn’t even been on a plane until I was an adult. I never had formal English classes—I learned by listening to American music as a kid. That taught me the world won’t wait for you to dream. You have to show up with your best every day, and then come back tomorrow to do it again. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing.



What tips do you give to those who dream of becoming a successful Jiu-Jitsu teacher or athlete outside Brazil?

First, master communication—the world demands it. Second, pursue academic qualifications. When I was a purple belt, I balanced full-time training with college until I graduated with a degree in Physical Education. Third, innovate. Here in the U.S., I identified a real need and created a Jiu-Jitsu–based de-escalation and control method for police officers, focused on immobilization without excessive force. That positioned me not only as an athlete but as a professional contributing to the community. Maximize your strengths, and opportunities will follow.