The achievements of Professor Andre Sena (GB Cedar Park)

Share it

Andre Sena, 1st degree black belt under Master Carlos Gracie Jr. first moved to the United States back in 2019 in pursuit of pursuing his dream of competing at the highest level and sharing his love of Jiu-Jitsu.

Originally from Sao Paulo, he moved to Austin Texas under Fabio Villela at Gracie Barra Cedar Park, Round Rock, and more recently, Georgetown Texas. In Brazil, Andre Sena was always passionate about sharing the benefits of Jiu-Jitsu with the community, and he carried that passion across the continent with him.

In the short time he has been in Texas, he has become a cornerstone of the Austin community, tirelessly working to use Jiu-Jitsu as a tool to improve and empower people. In fact, this year he was commissioned as an honorary Admiral of the Texas Navy by Texas’ Governor Abbott, recognizing his dedication to Texas through his accomplishments, service, and sacrifice.

Athlete Andre Sena has been particularly actively involved in teaching combatives training to local law enforcement, as well as the U.S. Army in Fort Hood, creating unique and tailored curriculums for each sect. He has also been diligently involved in organizing programs for victims of domestic violence, not only teaching them to defend themselves, but also building their confidence and helping them realize their self worth.