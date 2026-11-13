Rodrigo Stanisci’s methodology at the helm of Gordo BJJ Cape Coral

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By Leo Oliveira

In Jiu-Jitsu, the path from tying a white belt for the very first time to achieving black belt excellence is rarely built on shortcuts or instant talent. It is paved through the quiet routine of daily training, the sharpening of the mind, and, above all, the attentive guidance of the person leading the process. In sunny Cape Coral, Florida, Professor Rodrigo Stanisci has stood out precisely for mastering this alchemy.

At the helm of the respected Gordo BJJ Cape Coral, Stanisci has built a program praised not only for its technical sharpness, but also for the philosophy of character development he applies every day. To him, teaching the gentle art requires much more than replicating techniques: it demands the sensitivity to understand each student’s individual pace and the resolve to cultivate values such as resilience, respect, and consistency.

In an exclusive interview with GRACIEMAG, Rodrigo opens up about his teaching methodology, reveals what truly separates a good competitor from a great instructor, and shares a behind-the-scenes look at managing a successful academy outside Brazil. Check it out!

GRACIEMAG: You have been doing highly praised work at the helm of Gordo BJJ Cape Coral in Florida. How does a Jiu-Jitsu instructor turn an average student into a black belt of excellence?

RODRIGO STANISCI: I believe the secret lies in understanding that every student is different. Not everyone learns at the same pace, faces the same struggles, or develops the same skills. The instructor’s role is to see the potential in each individual and find the best way to develop it. I strive to teach much more than just techniques. I work on discipline, respect, consistency, humility, and the ability to overcome challenges. An average student doesn’t become an exceptional black belt overnight. That transformation happens through small daily improvements, hard training, and, most importantly, building a strong mindset.

What advice do you usually give to those who dream of becoming a successful Jiu-Jitsu instructor?

You need to understand that knowing how to fight and knowing how to teach are two different things. Having solid technique is essential, but that alone doesn’t make someone a great instructor. Another crucial point is to never stop studying and learning. Even after earning your black belt, keep training, researching, competing, and seeking knowledge from other professors. Jiu-Jitsu is constantly evolving.



What is the biggest challenge in balancing your own training routine, teaching BJJ classes, and handling everyday responsibilities?

I believe the biggest challenge is managing time well and, above all, maintaining balance among all responsibilities. Being a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and running an academy requires much more than just being on the mats. There is an entire routine of planning, management, student support, class organization, as well as family and personal commitments. I love what I do!

What was the most important piece of advice you received throughout your career, and how did it change your life?

One of the most important pieces of advice I received in my career came from my master, Roberto “Gordo” Correa: “Never give up, keep going!” Even when things seem difficult, when results take time to show up, or when the road turns out to be much longer than we imagined, keep moving forward. Jiu-Jitsu taught me that progress requires patience, discipline, and resilience. Throughout my journey, I faced challenges, moments of uncertainty, and obstacles that often made me question my path. But I learned that we cannot let difficulties define how far we can go. That advice changed my life because it taught me to trust the process, believe in my potential, and understand that every hardship is also part of building a legacy. Today, I try to pass that on to my students: whether you are a beginner or a black belt, winning or losing, what matters is to keep evolving and never lose your purpose.

You worked for six years with the Qatar Armed Forces. Tell us a bit about that experience and how it contributed to your personal and professional growth.

In 2017, I had the opportunity to move to Qatar and help launch the Self Defense Department project at the NSA Qatar Armed Forces. I was part of the first group of 30 instructors to kick off the program. It was wonderful—a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Over those six years, in addition to training and teaching soldiers, I took part in several specialized courses for the police force. I taught at the Qatar Air Base (Qatar Armed Forces) and also conducted numerous self-defense demonstrations for foreign militaries visiting our base, including delegations from Italy, the USA, China, England, and Germany, among others. In 2020, I was promoted to become one of the supervisors of the Self Defense Department, another big step in my career. I began coordinating a team of instructors, overseeing and managing the high demand for classes and courses—such as training the Military Police and soldiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup security, a program involving more than a thousand troops. At the same time, I helped organize several courses and military belt graduations, and also participated in organizing and refereeing the internal Jiu-Jitsu championship. All in all, those were memorable years filled with immense learning. I am truly grateful!

What were your greatest achievements competing on the BJJ scene?

I have always enjoyed testing and challenging myself. I competed at every belt level. Regardless of the results, every instructor needs to go through that experience in order to pass it on to their students. It is a fundamental part of becoming a true BJJ professor. At purple belt, for instance, I had a great run at the AJP Grand Slam in Rio, taking second place after some tough battles. At the Brazilian No-Gi Nationals, I won the silver medal in the open weight division. At black belt, I competed at the 2021 IBJJF Miami Open and reached second place on the podium. I also earned bronze in the open weight at the 2022 Los Angeles Open, and silver at the Charleston Open No-Gi—always representing Gordo BJJ/R1NGBJJ.

Both in the academy and at tournaments, you are constantly around big names and brilliant minds of the gentle art. Is there a specific code or behavioral pattern you notice in all great champions?

Yes. Throughout my journey, I have had the privilege of training alongside and learning from great names in Jiu-Jitsu, both inside academies and at competitions. One trait I have always noticed in great champions is that, despite all their talent and recognition, they possess humility, discipline, and an ongoing desire to evolve. In my opinion, what truly sets a great champion apart isn’t just talent or technique, but mindset. Talent may open doors, but it is discipline, humility, and consistency that keep someone on the path to excellence.