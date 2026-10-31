MAC launches international exchange program focused on athletes’ careers

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The Martial Arts Championship (MAC) takes another step toward international expansion with Filipe Herculano and Davi Chueng set to compete at Pancrase, one of Japan’s most traditional MMA promotions, on November 8. The initiative is part of an exchange program designed to expand international opportunities for athletes and coaches through partnerships between promotions from different countries.

MAC CEO Sandro Leite explains that the idea emerged from the search for a more sustainable expansion model. Rather than independently promoting events abroad, the goal is to bring organizations together for international challenges held as part of their regular event schedules. The project now has its own identity with the creation of the X3 Fighting League, which will feature matchups between three representatives from each promotion. The organization that wins at least two of the three fights will be declared the winner of each challenge.

“Just like us, there are several promotions around the world facing the same challenge: achieving international expansion with low risk and consistency over the medium and long term,” says Sandro.

The Pancrase appearance will serve as a partial pilot project, with no title at stake. Herculano and Chueng will represent the MAC, Rio de Janeiro, and Brazil against Japanese fighters. According to Sandro, the initiative goes beyond the fights themselves: it aims to provide athletes with a high-level international experience while broadening their cultural knowledge. The trip will also include visits to historic martial arts landmarks, such as the Kodokan and Nippon Budokan.

The initiative is supported by the Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat of Sports, led by Secretary Rodrigo Scorzelli. On the financial side, MAC is covering airfare, accommodation, transportation, meals, and a daily allowance for the athletes’ additional expenses.

In addition to Pancrase, MAC has already reached an agreement with the American promotion 247 Fighting and has begun discussions with France’s Jungle Strike. Its medium-term goal is to organize three major domestic MAC events and five international challenges per season, for a total of eight events.

“I see this project as a great opportunity for the personal and professional growth of the athletes and coaches involved, as well as a healthier path toward internationalizing our brand,” Sandro concludes.