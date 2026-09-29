Gabriel Panizza builds international career and eyes breakthrough at the IBJJF World Master

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Gabriel Machado Panizza’s Jiu-Jitsu journey has been built through different stages, from his early years competing in the West Zone of São Paulo to establishing himself as a high-level athlete on the international scene. Now representing RMNU, the Brazilian is in his first year as a black belt and has already achieved significant results in competitions in the United States, including a title at the Tampa International Open and a third-place finish at the IBJJF American National, as well as other podium finishes at Opens.

Gabriel Panizza’s consistent participation in competitions such as the Pan American Championship, American National, World Master, Fight to Win and IBJJF Opens in the United States, combined with his results as a black belt and his position in the organization’s rankings, further highlights a competitive career built within an international-level circuit.

His first experience on a major international stage came in 2019, when Gabriel competed at the IBJJF World Championship as a purple belt. During that period, he also trained in the United States and was exposed to a more professional approach to high-level competition.

“The 2019 World Championship was an experience that really changed the way I viewed the highest level of competition. I realized it wasn’t just about training harder. There was a lot of attention to nutrition, recovery, breathing, physical preparation, specific training, strategy and mindset. It opened my eyes,” he says.

After a knee injury kept him away from competition, Gabriel gradually returned to the competitive circuit. His comeback also brought changes to his style of Jiu-Jitsu, with a greater emphasis on control and efficiency. His partnership with Jiu-Jitsu legend Robson Moura became part of this new phase. Under the guidance of the five-time world champion, Gabriel says he developed a more technical and strategic approach to his game.

“Training with Robson Moura made me pursue a more technical and strategic style of Jiu-Jitsu, using less energy and making better decisions during the match. Today, I feel that I’m consolidating movements and positions that I’ve been developing since my colored-belt days.”

Black Belt debut comes with a title

Receiving his black belt from Robinho in 2025 marked a new chapter in his career. Gabriel did not have to wait long to achieve his first major result at the new rank, winning the IBJJF Tampa International Open. “Winning my first tournament as a black belt was very special. Your debut is something you always remember, especially when you win the title right away in your first competition here in Tampa,” he says.

The athlete also earned a victory at Fight to Win, an event with a different format from traditional IBJJF tournaments, and began facing opponents with extensive experience on the international circuit. “These results don’t make me think, ‘I’ve made it.’ Quite the opposite. They gave me confidence to understand that I can compete at this level, face strong athletes and continue building my place among the top names in the division.”

The results continued in 2026. Gabriel earned a bronze medal at the American National and added other podium finishes in IBJJF competitions. In the September 2026 ranking update, Gabriel was ranked 63rd among 319 athletes in the Master 1, black belt, middle-heavyweight division.

More than just individual results, Gabriel has been consolidating an international career, with recurring appearances and strong results in high-level competitions. The current phase is also marked by the high level of competition in the Master 1 division. “The level in Master 1 today is very high, and that makes the challenge even more motivating,” he says.

Among his next major goals is winning the IBJJF World Master in a future edition, while also increasing his participation in No-Gi events and competing in different tournaments across the United States. “My main goal now is to establish myself more and more among the top athletes in my division. I want to keep showing up to training, consolidate my game and, most importantly, be able to reproduce in competition what we build every day at the academy.”

Little by little, the journey that began on the mats of São Paulo’s West Zone is gaining new chapters on the international stage. For Gabriel, however, reaching the black belt is far from the end of the road. “Today, the goal isn’t simply to participate. I want to keep evolving until I’m able to compete for the biggest titles in the division,” he concludes.