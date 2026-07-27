Daniel Hortegas highlights application of BJJ in public safety through training with US Police Department

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Jiu-Jitsu black belt Daniel Hortegas recently took part in a police tactics and self-defense workshop at the Norcross Police Department in Georgia, alongside Roan “Jucão” Carneiro and Rodrigo “Artilheiro.” The initiative is part of the work led by Jucão with police departments across the region, where he helps develop and implement training programs, including the POST program, designed to enhance officers’ control and defensive skills. For Hortegas, the opportunity represents another way to apply Jiu-Jitsu beyond the competitive arena.

“This stage of my career in Georgia, working alongside Professor Jucão, has provided me with incredibly enriching experiences. As part of the team he leads, I’ve had the opportunity to participate in these workshops. I accepted this challenge because I believe Jiu-Jitsu is a tool that goes far beyond competition or sport. Being able to share knowledge with professionals responsible for the safety of our community is a way of serving society and giving back for everything Jiu-Jitsu has given me,” he said.

During the workshop, the instructors demonstrated practical Jiu-Jitsu applications specifically designed for law enforcement, focusing on control techniques, leverage, body positioning, and decision-making under pressure. “Police officers operate in high-adrenaline situations where decisions must be made in seconds. In those moments, technique must be deeply ingrained so that the response is efficient, proportional, and safe. Jiu-Jitsu is extremely effective because its essence is controlling a situation through technique, not brute force,” explained the black belt.

ADCC veteran, experienced MMA competitor, and winner of numerous Jiu-Jitsu titles, Hortegas believes that the knowledge acquired throughout his career should be used to benefit society. “If I had to summarize it in one word, it would be accountability. The principles of Jiu-Jitsu: discipline, self-control, respect, technique, and resilience, can be applied everywhere, from teaching children to preparing professionals responsible for protecting their communities. An athlete’s true legacy is not only the titles they win, but their ability to use that knowledge to serve others.”

The Brazilian also praised the officers’ reception to the training and highlighted the outstanding work Roan “Jucão” Carneiro has been doing with law enforcement agencies. “It’s clear how much respect the officers have for Professor Jucão, not only because of his accomplishments as an athlete and coach, but because of his commitment and the professionalism with which he carries out this work. That creates an environment of trust. Once the officers experienced the adjustments, leverage, and control techniques firsthand, their confidence in the effectiveness of Jiu-Jitsu grew, reinforcing the value of this kind of training.”

Now once again representing American Top Team Sandy Springs in Georgia, Hortegas believes that projects like this, along with his recent participation in the Lacerda Cup, give new meaning to his career. “These experiences allow me to use the knowledge I’ve gained through decades of training and competition to make a positive impact on other people’s lives. After all, titles open doors, but what we do after walking through those doors is what truly defines our legacy.”