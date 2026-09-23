Building Champions: Márcio Zaca’s Impact on Jiu-Jitsu Talent Development

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Before titles and recognition, there is work that happens away from the spotlight: finding talent, creating opportunities, and preparing athletes to compete at the highest level. This is where Márcio “Zaca” Oliveira built an important part of his Jiu-Jitsu career.

The Brazilian coach was involved in the early stages of Dream Art, which would later become an important team in the competitive Jiu-Jitsu scene. His story began while he was working at Alliance Brooklin in São Paulo, where he ran a project for young athletes from underserved communities, offering scholarships and finding support to help them train and compete.

During this time, Zaca introduced Isaque Bahiense to businessman Warley Pimentel. According to Zaca, after a meeting he organized, support was created for around ten athletes, providing housing and the conditions they needed to focus on training. That partnership helped give rise to Dream Art.

From Dream Art to Developing New Talent

As the team grew and more high-level adult athletes joined, Zaca saw another opportunity: finding talented young athletes before they became well known on the competition circuit.

That vision led to Projeto Yuu, a project focused on identifying, developing, and creating opportunities for young athletes. The goal was to build a pathway from discovering talent to training and competition, eventually giving these athletes the chance to reach bigger teams and opportunities, including Dream Art.

Among the athletes who worked directly with Zaca are Kleber Barboza, Sabrina Lourenço, Bruno Marlon, and João Pedro. Other athletes he worked with continued their careers in Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, or became coaches themselves.

For Zaca, however, developing an athlete has never been only about teaching technique.

“I’ve always believed that talent without opportunity may never go anywhere. My job was to help bring those two things together.”

For Zaca, however, training an athlete has never been just about teaching technique.

“I’ve always believed that talent without opportunity may end up going nowhere. My job was to try to bring those two things together.”

Jiu-Jitsu as a tool for transformation. The methodology developed by the Brazilian is based on three pillars: technical development, competitive intelligence, and mental conditioning.

Zaca believes that discipline, the ability to learn, how an athlete responds to defeat, and how he or she handles difficulties can reveal more about an athlete’s future than the talent displayed in the early years.

Jiu-Jitsu as a Tool for Transformation

Zaca’s coaching philosophy is based on three main areas: technical development, competition intelligence, and mental development.

He believes discipline, the ability to learn, how an athlete responds to losses, and how they deal with challenges can say more about their future than natural talent alone. That philosophy also explains how he sees his own legacy.

Dream Art grew into an important name in competitive Jiu-Jitsu. Projeto Yuu helped develop young athletes. Some became champions, while others became black belts, coaches, or professionals in the sport.

Today, living in the United States, Zaca continues to use the experience he gained in Brazil to develop kids, adults, and competitors. He has also expanded his involvement in the competitive scene through refereeing.

For Zaca, results are part of his story, but they are not the main measure of success.

“A medal belongs to one tournament and one moment. Changing someone’s life can last forever.”

From helping build Dream Art to his work today in the United States, Márcio Zaca has built his career not only by working with champions, but also by creating opportunities for new champions to emerge.