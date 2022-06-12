Bibiano Fernandes analyzes first BF Mr Cage and projects: “grow with opportunities”

Share it

At age 41, Bibiano Fernandes took the first step in his career as a businessman last weekend in Manaus, Amazonas. Three-time world champion and record holder of title defenses in the One Championship, Bibiano held the first edition of the BF Mr Cage with two title bouts, including an ex-UFC in the main event.

In the main match of the night, Michel Sassarito from Amazonas submitted Alex Cowboy with a hand triangle in the second round. The win earned him the welterweight belt. Sassarito took the win after two defeats in 2021.

Bibiano, a Jiu-Jitsu black belt, took the opportunity to leave his impressions of the main fight. According to the star, Jiu-Jitsu was the decisive factor in the duel.

“I really liked what I saw in the fight between the two of them. Sassarito and Cowboy are two warriors and they indeed fought a war. Cowboy is always very dangerous standing up and that danger led the Amazonian to choose Jiu-Jitsu as his main weapon. It worked and we were contemplated with a very plastic finish. Jiu-Jitsu is a very efficient weapon in contact sports like MMA”, explained Bibiano.

The other title match was the duel between Lorrany Santos and Aida Zumbi, which also ended in submission, in the fourth round. Lorrany used the pressure and efficiency of grappling to finish Aida in a tight guillotine choke.

The fight between two indigenous people in the BF Mr Cage went down in history. Cacique Gui and Luendell Reis fought under the K-1 rules, where it’s not allowed to take down or use submissions. By unanimous decision, Gui was declared the winner.

Bibiano was excited about his first event and new editions are already on his radar, but no confirmation yet.

“It was my first experience and I want to be consistent in what I do. I really enjoyed what I saw and was happy that so many athletes had the opportunity to show their work. My priority will always be the athletes, I want them to have the best possible treatment. I love MMA and I want them to have a great life with their work. I’m already planning new editions, but I can’t say anything for now”, says Bibiano.

BF Mr Cage – RESULTS

1ª LUTA BOXE

🔵NETO ALVES vs 🟤RUAN LANONGI

– Árbitro = DINDÔ

– Vencedor = 🟤RUAN LANONGI

– Round = 3

– Decisão = TKO

– Tempo = 00:18”

2ª LUTA MUAY THAI

🔵HELBERT BOICA vs 🟤DANIEL GADITA

– Árbitro = DINDÔ

– Vencedor = 🟤DANIEL GADITA

– Round = 3º

– Decisão = TKO

– Tempo = 2:28”

3ª LUTA MUAY THAI

🔵VITOR SANTOS vs 🟤JORDAN ROCHA

– Árbitro =DINDÔ

– Vencedor = 🔵VITOR SANTOS

– Round = 3º

– Decisão = UNÂNIME

– Tempo = COMPLETO

4ª LUTA MMA

🔵FRANCISO JAPA vs 🟤ISAI RAMOS

– Árbitro = PAULO MARCEL

– Vencedor = 🟤ISAI RAMOS

– Round = 3º

– Decisão = DIVIDIDA

– Tempo = COMPLETO

5ª LUTA MMA

🔵ALDRIO ALBERTH vs 🟤FRANCISCO ARAÚJO

– Árbitro = ALEXANDRE MAGNO

– Vencedor = 🟤FRANCISCO ARAÚJO

– Round = 1º

– Decisão = TKO

– Tempo = 1:07”

6ª LUTA KICK

🔵 EFRAIM SATERE MAWE vs 🟤CACIQUE GUI DESSANO

– Árbitro = THIAGO CID

– Vencedor = 🟤CACIQUE GUI DESSANO

– Round = 3º

– Decisão = UNÂNIME

– Tempo = COMPLETO

7ªLUTA MMA

🔵MATEUS ORTOZ vs 🟤MATEUS RAPOSINHA

– Árbitro = ALLAN MÍDIA

– Vencedor = 🔵MATEUS ORTOZ

– Round = 1º

– Decisão = TKO

– Tempo = 2:48”

8ªLUTA MMA

🔵AIDA vs 🟤LORRANY SANTOS

– Assim Árbitro = JULIANA ALEIXO

– Vencedor = 🟤LORRANY SANTOS

– Round = 4º

– Decisão = FINALIZAÇÃO GUILHOTINA

– Tempo = 1:03”

9ªLUTA

🔵RAFAEL DIAS vs 🟤DILENO LOPES

– Árbitro = ANDRÉ LEOCÁDIO

– Vencedor = 🔵RAFAEL DIAS

– Round = 3º

– Decisão = DIVIDIDA

– Tempo = COMPLETO

10ªLUTA

🔵MECHELL SASSARITO vs 🟤ALEX COWBOY

– Árbitro = ALLAN MÍDIA

– Vencedor = 🔵MECHELL SASSARITO

– Round = 2º

– Decisão = FINALIZAÇÃO TRIÂNGULO DE MÃO

– Tempo = 1:51”