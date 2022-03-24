Paulo “Bruto” wants to turn heads in MMA this year

Share it

Paulo “Bruto” Macedo is living a great phase in MMA after achieving three consecutive wins—two by knockout and one by submission. The 30-year-old athlete dominated Nurbergen Sharipov, Edward Massey and Mark Dickman, respectively.

With a record of nine wins and two losses, in a recent interview Paulo spoke about his win over Sharopov, which was his first bout on American soil.

“I agreed to the fight on the eleventh hour!” said the brown-belt under Marcos “Parrumpinha.” “It was one division above mine, a very tall guy. I started out well, but in the break my teacher told me I needed to knock him out. I listened to his advice and when we returned for the third round, I did as my teacher had asked. It was like Rocky Balboa. I saw everything in slow motion; it was exhilarating.”

Currently exchanging experiences at American Top Team in Miami, FL, Paulo has been closely following the training sessions of champions like Adriano Moraes, One Championship’s undisputed king of the flyweights. Paulo said he has learned techniques for strengthening his mind from the MMA star.

“Adriano moves very fast, as well as having very sharp jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai,” he said. “I had the privilege of having him in my corner; it calmed me down greatly at some moments. But what impresses me most is his way of thinking; that surprised me. Adriano taught me loads about the power of visualization, and I managed to put it to practice. I managed to visualize my performance the way I wanted. In fact, it happened the way I imagined it.”

Paulo, a bantamweight, hopes to have a chance in big events like One Championship, Bellator or the UFC.

“I consider myself a dangerous fighter in my division, because I’m a well-rounded fighter. I live to be champion. I’m hungry! I know the public likes athletes with my style and who produce exciting fights!”