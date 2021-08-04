Brazilian Embassy in Ireland supports Jiu-Jitsu projects

Share it

At a meeting held at the Brazilian Embassy in Ireland, professor Henrique Saraiva, counselor César Leite, and ambassador Marcelo Biato signed a partnership to support projects involving Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the European country.

Saraiva, a Jiu-Jitsu teacher based in the capital Dublin for six years, is one of the most active promoters of the sport in Ireland, through his academy, his social projects in schools, and sports competitions he holds.

At the Embassy meeting, the theme was the development of Jiu-Jitsu in Ireland and the rest of the planet in recent years. With the number of teachers that Brazil has exported to the world, the increase in the number of gyms, practitioners, and championships, the martial art has been an important diffuser of Brazilian culture.

The Brazilian community in Ireland today is estimated at 70,000 Brazilians and the Embassy has supported projects that consistently contribute to building solid bridges between Brazilian and Irish cultures. Jiu-Jitsu, like the rest of the world, has established itself as an excellent integration tool in the Brazilian community.

As the son of Orlando Saraiva, a red belt who started in the sport thanks to a social project, Professor Henrique is well aware of the importance of everyone’s support for the sport to put down its roots:

“Everything still seems like a dream, and it’s at the very beginning, but we are working hard to make it come true”, comments Henrique Saraiva.