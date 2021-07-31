Henrique Saraiva and Darragh O’Conaill continue to popularize Jiu-Jitsu in Ireland

Share it

Jiu-Jitsu ace in Ireland, the country’s representative in several elite tournaments, Darragh O’Conaill has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Under the tutelage of Brazilian Henrique Saraiva, the Irishman received the second degree at his black belt, cementing his reputation as one of the main competitors in the land of Conor McGregor.

GRACIEMAG today recalls one of the most important duels in O’Conaill’s career, the middleweight final at the IBJJF 2018 No-Gi European Championship. Check out the pressure of the master with adult intensity in the video below. Oss!