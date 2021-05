No-Gi Pan: Lucas Hulk and Elisabeth Clay win absolute gold

Share it

Held at the NYTEX Sports Centre, in Texas, the 2021 IBJJF No-Gi Pan took place last weekend, with great matches across the board.

The men’s section saw Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa (Atos Jiu-Jitsu) take silver at heavyweight and then gold in the absolute. To win the title, he defeated Giancarlo Bodoni (Alliance), who had beaten him in their weight division, plus his own teammate Michael Anthony Perez in the final.

In the women’s section, Elisabeth Clay (Ares BJJ) bagged double gold. Elisabeth beat Bridget Mceliece (Renzo Gracie Academy) at medium heavyweight and Kendall Reusing (Gracie Barra) in the absolute final.

Paulo Miyao also had an outstanding weekend. The Cícero Costha representative, who had appeared in the masters’ age group at the World Pro in Abu Dhabi, threw himself again into the arena with the lions of the adults’ group, conquering the light featherweight division by defeating Bebeto Oliveira in a hard-fought final.

Check out the adults’ complete results below.

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/ROOSTER

1

ESTEVAN G MARTINEZ-GARCIA

ZR Team Association

2

ROITER LIMA SILVA JUNIOR

Gracie Barra

3

LEE D. ROSENFIELD

Form Jiu Jitsu Academy

3

SANTOS RENE BRUCKNER RIVERA

Undisputed Tucson

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/LIGHT-FEATHER

1

PAULO HENRIQUE BORDIGNON MIYAO

PSLPB Cicero Costha USA

2

CARLOS ALBERTO OLIVEIRA DA SILVA

GF Team

3

RICHARD ALARCON

One Jiu-Jitsu USA

3

EDWIN OCASIO

Unity Jiu-Jitsu

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/FEATHER

1

DIEGO OLIVEIRA BATISTA

PSLPB Cicero Costha USA

2

JOSHUA ANTHONY CISNEROS

Ares BJJ

3

ORLANDO FERNANDO CASTILLO ANDAVIZA

Fight Sports

3

THIAGO AGUIAR ABUD

Unity Jiu-jitsu

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/LIGHT

1

GIANNI PAUL GRIPPO

Alliance

2

JOHNNY JOACHIN T. APOLINARIO

Alliance

3

DEANDRE VILLARAMA CORBE

Luiz Palhares Jiu-Jitsu

3

KIERAN ROBERT KICHUK

Team Lloyd Irvin

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/MIDDLE

1

MATHEUS GABRIEL PINHEIRO BARROS

CheckMat

2

HUGO DOERZAPFF MARQUES

Ares BJJ

3

MICHAEL RAY TRASSO

Gracie Humaita

3

JOSHUA AARON BACALLAO

Gracie Barra

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/MEDIUM-HEAVY

1

JEFERSON GUARESI

Unity Jiu-jitsu

2

ANDREW WILTSE

Pedigo Submission Fighting

3

JAIME SOARES CANUTO

GF Team

3

JOHN TAYLOR COMBS

Easton BJJ

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/HEAVY

1

GIANCARLO BODONI

Alliance

2

LUCAS DANIEL SILVA BARBOSA

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

3

JOSÉ BRUNO PEREIRA MATIAS

Gracie Barra

3

YURI ALLISON P. DOS SANTOS

LEAD BJJ

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/SUPER-HEAVY

1

DEVHONTE M. JOHNSON

Unity Jiu-jitsu

2

ARNALDO MAIDANA DE OLIVEIRA

CheckMat

3

DIEGO DIAS RAMALHO

ZR Team Association

3

ELIOT ANDREW KELLY

American Jiu-Jitsu Syndicate

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/ULTRA-HEAVY

1

VICTOR HUGO COSTA MARQUES

Six Blades Jiu-Jitsu

2

AARON MICHAEL JOHNSON

Alliance

3

JOSEPH OTHMAR DIERKHISING

BJJ Revolution Team

3

JOHN LESLIE HANSEN

Rodrigo Vaghi BJJ

ADULT/MALE/BLACK/OPEN CLASS

1

LUCAS DANIEL SILVA BARBOSA

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

2

MICHAEL ANTHONY PEREZ

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

3

ANTONIO ZUAZO

Alliance

3

GIANCARLO BODONI

Alliance

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/LIGHT-FEATHER

1

MAYSSA CALDAS PEREIRA BASTOS

GF Team

2

SOFIA ROSA AMARANTE

Fight Sports

3

PATRÍCIA MARIA N. FONTES DOS SANTOS

CheckMat

3

JESSAMINE JADA KHAN

Art of Jiu Jitsu

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/FEATHER

1

GABRIELLE MCCOMB LIMA

Gracie Humaita

2

PATRÍCIA MAGALHÃES MACHADO

Brazilian Top Team

3

MY BAO NGUYEN

Standard Jiu-Jitsu

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/LIGHT

1

NATHALIE WAN SOARES VERAS RIBEIRO

CheckMat

2

SHELIAH DENAE LINDSEY

Soul Fighters BJJ

3

JUDITH JOAN MARIE GOMES

10th Planet Jiu Jitsu

3

VICTÓRIA MONTREZOR

Gracie Barra

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/MIDDLE

1

VANNESSA NANCY GRIFFIN

Crazy 88

2

ERIN JOHNSON

Iron Roots BJJ

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/MEDIUM-HEAVY

1

ELISABETH ANN CLAY

Ares BJJ

2

BRIDGET GRACE MCELIECE

Renzo Gracie Academy

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/HEAVY

1

MARIA MALYJASIAK

Abmar Barbosa Association

2

MARGARET ROSE GRINDATTI

Fight Sports

3

EMILLY ALVES SILVA

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

3

ELIZABETH KATHERINE MITROVIC

Alliance

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/SUPER-HEAVY

1

KENDALL MARIE REUSING

Gracie Barra

2

MAYARA MONTEIRO CUSTÓDIO

CheckMat

ADULT/FEMALE/BLACK/OPEN CLASS

1

ELISABETH ANN CLAY

Ares BJJ

2

KENDALL MARIE REUSING

Gracie Barra

3

MAYARA MONTEIRO CUSTÓDIO

CheckMat

3

MARIA MALYJASIAK

Abmar Barbosa Association