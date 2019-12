Aposentado? Gordon Ryan promete deixar o Jiu-Jitsu em 2020

View this post on Instagram

Thank you and farewell. Its been years since i did anything besides training. I haven't taken a vacation in 5 years. On this trip i realized that there's more to life than being stuck in a blue basement every day killing myself. i have proven im the best over and over again and now its time for a change. Its time to start the next chapter of my life. i have some matches scheduled early in 2020 which ive committed to and will compete in but consider 2019 the last year of my competitive life span. I dont need anything else in life. All i want and need now is to explore the world with the ones i love and help my team mates achieve twice as much as i have as well as help people around the world through instructional videos. i know it will pain a lot of you to see me go but this is something im sure about. i hope all the fans understand and have enjoyed the rise thus far. its not over. I couldnt have asked for a better career. love you all ♥️. 📸 @jeffreyschu. @heysonnyy