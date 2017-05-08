Leandro Lo wins double gold at Salvador Open; Caloquinha shines in gi and no-gi

Share it

A week after winning double gold at the Brazilian Nationals, Leandro Lo returned to the mats to win twice more. At the Salvador Jiu-Jitsu Open, held last weekend in Bahia, the Brotherhood representative beat the fields of the super-heavyweight and open divisions in the gi. His absolute runner-up was Dimitrius Souza of Alliance.

Claudio “Caloquinha” Mattos of Gracie Barra also did a good job. On Saturday he became middleweight gi champion. Then, on Sunday, he came back to shed the gi and beat the medium heavyweight and absolute fields.

The women’s section, which featured only gi matches, was again owned by Tayane Porfírio. The Alliance fighter won it all in the super-heavyweight and open divisions, toppling Claudia Doval in the final of the latter.

You can click here to see the gi results and here for the no-gi ones.