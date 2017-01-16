Yair Rodriguez beats BJ Penn; Tanquinho has first UFC win

Sunday the 15th ended in a night of ups and downs for the BJJ fan who likes MMA. At UFC Fight Night 103, held in Phoenix, BJ Penn returned after two years and had a crushing loss in the main event.

Yair Rodriguez, a Mexican who won TUF Latin America, dispatched the world BJJ champion 24 seconds into round 2, after completely dominating round 1.

With a strong forward kick combined with a punch followed by some violent ground-and-pound, Rodriguez forced “Big” John Mccarthy to end the bout.

Another BJJ world champion had a much better night. Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes, now a bantamweght, had his second fight in the UFC and achieved a win over Frankie Saenz.

Coming off a loss in his debut vs. current champion Cody Garbrandt, Tanquinho had a balanced match, with good takedowns and strong striking exchanges. He ended up with the decision win and even got a bonus for his performance.

Complete results below.

Main card

Yair Rodriguez def. B.J. Penn via second-round TKO (0:24)

Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Ben Saunders def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sergio Pettis def. John Moraga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Undercard

Augusto Mendes def. Frankie Saenz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Oleksiy Oliynk def. Viktor Pesta via Ezekiel choke – Round 1, 2:57

Tony Martin def. Alex White via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman via knockout – Round 2, 2:41

Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger via rear-naked choke – Round 3, 3:39

Drakkar Klose def. Devin Powell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joachim Christensen def. Bojan Mihaljovic via technical knockout – Round 3, 2:05

Cyril Asker def. Dmitri Smoliakov via technical knockout – Round 1, 2:41

