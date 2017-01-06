Vinny Magalhães vs. Roberto Cyborg a superfight at ADCC West Coast trials in April

Two ADCC champions will face off at the ADCC West Coast trials, set for April 15 in Anaheim, CA. The over-99kg champion of 2011, Vinny Magalhães, will clash with 2013 absolute champion Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu. The info comes from Flograppling.com.

They have never met at the ADCC before, but have collided elsewhere, with two wins each so far. The organization has yet to announce the other superfight for the April event.

The ADCC West Coast trials will be the last chance for U.S. athletes to qualify for ADCC 2017, slated for September in Helsinki, Finland. For the first time, the trials will pay money to the top three finishers.

