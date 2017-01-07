Ronaldo Jacaré vs. Tim Boetsch announced for UFC Brooklyn

Away from the Octagon since May, Ronaldo Jacaré is done waiting for a title bout. With no fighter being the clear deserving challenger in his division, he decided to ask to fight anyway.
The UFC agreed and has now announced he will fight Tim Boetsch at UFC 208, in New York. Third-ranked Jacaré will be facing the 14th-ranked middleweight.
The show’s main fight will be Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie, the inaugural women’s featherweight bout.
UFC 208
New York, USA
Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier
Ronaldo Jacaré vs. Tim Boetsch
Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis
Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery
Gilbert Burns vs. Paul Felder
Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Jucão
George Sullivan vs. Randy Brown
Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique KLB
Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev
Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki
Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller