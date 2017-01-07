Ronaldo Jacaré vs. Tim Boetsch announced for UFC Brooklyn

Away from the Octagon since May, Ronaldo Jacaré is done waiting for a title bout. With no fighter being the clear deserving challenger in his division, he decided to ask to fight anyway.

The UFC agreed and has now announced he will fight Tim Boetsch at UFC 208, in New York. Third-ranked Jacaré will be facing the 14th-ranked middleweight.

The show’s main fight will be Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie, the inaugural women’s featherweight bout.

UFC 208

New York, USA

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Ronaldo Jacaré vs. Tim Boetsch

Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis

Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery

Gilbert Burns vs. Paul Felder

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Jucão

George Sullivan vs. Randy Brown

Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique KLB

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Comments

comments