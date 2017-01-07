Mackenzie Dern to defend Fight to Win Pro belt; Augusto Tanquinho to face Jeff Glover

Fight To Win Pro has announced some bouts for its 25th installment, slated for Feb. 4 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mackenzie Dern will defend her F2W title versus two-time no-gi world champion Patricia Fontes. This will be a no-gi, 10-minute, submission-only match.

UFC fighter Augusto Tanquinho will try to rob Jeff Glover of his lightweight title. This will be a no-gi, 10-minute, submission-only fight, with heel hooks allowed.

The third match announced will pit three-time world BJJ champ Samir Chantre against two-time Pan champion Gianni Grippo. They will be wearing their gis in another 10-minute, submission-only duel.

