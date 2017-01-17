Mackenzie Dern teaches submission she’s used in MMA and BJJ

2015 world and ADCC champ Mackenzie Dern relives her start in martial arts with her transition to professional MMA. In her latest fight, she used a finish on Montana Stewart that got plenty of attention. After locking an omoplata in place, her foe, in an attempt to release the pressure, ends up spinning. At that moment, Dern sinks the crucifix and has Stewart’s neck exposed to finish via choke. This was not the first time she used this technique — Dern had already done it at the 2015 BJJ Worlds. Check it out!

