Lo, Cobrinha, Dern, Miyao, Calasans signed up for European; see the list

With less than a week to go until the 2017 European Championship kicks off Jan. 18 in Odivelas, Portugal, the black-belt talent keeps piling up.

With so many names on the list, Graciemag dived into it to look for some standouts. Those include world champions Rubens Cobrinha, Leandro Lo, Claudio Calasans, Mackenzie Dern and Bia Mesquita.

Here’s the entire list of biggest names compiled by our team. Let us know who you think will come out on top this year.

MEN’S

Light featherweight

João Miyao

Isaac Doederlein

Michael Musumeci

Hiago George

Featherweight

Rubens “Cobrinha” Charles

Gianni Grippo

Carlos Holanda

Gabriel Marangoni

Tiago Bravo dos Santos

Alexandre Vieira

Luciano Queiroz

Isaque Paiva

Lightweight

Marcio André

Breno Bittencourt

Rodrigo Caporal

Luan Carvalho

Renato Canuto

Middleweight

Davi Ramos

Isaque Bahiense

Marcos Tinoco

Jaime Canuto

Medium heavyweight

Cláudio Calasans

Patrick Gáudio

Luca Anacoreta

Nathan Mendelsohn

Rodrigo “Pimpolho” Fajardo

Horlando Monteiro

Heavyweight

Leandro Lo

Helvécio Penna

Manuel Ribamar

Tanner Rice

Super-heavyweight

Lucio “Lagarto” Rodrigues

Mahamed Aly

Ultra-heavyweight

Ricardo Evangelista

Carlos Farias

Igor Silva

WOMEN’S

Light featherweight

Talita Alencar

Gezary Matuda

Thamires Aquino

Featherweight

Mackenzie Dern

Lightweight

Tammi Musumeci

Beatriz Mesquita

Luiza Monteiro

Middleweight

Ana Carolina Vieira

Medium heavyweight

Nathiely de Jesus

Ida “Xuxu” Fløisvik

Heavyweight

Claudia Doval

Super-heavyweight

Tayane Porfírio

Comments

comments