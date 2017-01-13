Lo, Cobrinha, Dern, Miyao, Calasans signed up for European; see the list

With less than a week to go until the 2017 European Championship kicks off Jan. 18 in Odivelas, Portugal, the black-belt talent keeps piling up.
With so many names on the list, Graciemag dived into it to look for some standouts. Those include world champions Rubens Cobrinha, Leandro Lo, Claudio Calasans, Mackenzie Dern and Bia Mesquita.
Here’s the entire list of biggest names compiled by our team. Let us know who you think will come out on top this year.
MEN’S
Light featherweight
João Miyao
Isaac Doederlein
Michael Musumeci
Hiago George
Featherweight
Rubens “Cobrinha” Charles
Gianni Grippo
Carlos Holanda
Gabriel Marangoni
Tiago Bravo dos Santos
Alexandre Vieira
Luciano Queiroz
Isaque Paiva
Lightweight
Marcio André
Breno Bittencourt
Rodrigo Caporal
Luan Carvalho
Renato Canuto
Middleweight
Davi Ramos
Isaque Bahiense
Marcos Tinoco
Jaime Canuto
Medium heavyweight
Cláudio Calasans
Patrick Gáudio
Luca Anacoreta
Nathan Mendelsohn
Rodrigo “Pimpolho” Fajardo
Horlando Monteiro
Heavyweight
Leandro Lo
Helvécio Penna
Manuel Ribamar
Tanner Rice
Super-heavyweight
Lucio “Lagarto” Rodrigues
Mahamed Aly
Ultra-heavyweight
Ricardo Evangelista
Carlos Farias
Igor Silva
WOMEN’S
Light featherweight
Talita Alencar
Gezary Matuda
Thamires Aquino
Featherweight
Mackenzie Dern
Lightweight
Tammi Musumeci
Beatriz Mesquita
Luiza Monteiro
Middleweight
Ana Carolina Vieira
Medium heavyweight
Nathiely de Jesus
Ida “Xuxu” Fløisvik
Heavyweight
Claudia Doval
Super-heavyweight
Tayane Porfírio