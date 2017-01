A leader of Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu and longtime BJJ idol, Xande Ribeiro has up his sleeve a few important details he’s been using to stay on top over the years.

Besides having a hard-to-crack guard, Xande has a nearly infallible trick for taking the back of an opponent who insists on playing on top inside his guard. The position, which Xande can often be seen using in competitions, may just be the key for you to frustrate that strong passer at your gym.

