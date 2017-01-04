The kimura is a powerful weapon for finishing in BJJ. It is also often used in MMA and in no-gi tourneys. Black belt under Carlos Gracie Junior shows here a kimura attack starting from the open guard. So don’t miss out on this detailed walkthrough.
Headlines
- IBJJF organizes the International Jiu-Jitsu Charity Day; proceeds will be donated to UNICEF - 2 months ago
- Bernardo Faria teaches his trademark double-under guard pass - 2 years ago
- GM #220: lessons from the 2015 world champions - 2 years ago
- José Aldo: “The interim belt is a toy belt. I’m the champion!” - 2 years ago
- Vinny Magalhães vs. Roberto Cyborg a superfight at ADCC West Coast trials in April - 10 hours ago
- Fight to Win Pro 24 will feature Edwin Najmi vs. DJ Jackson, Tonon vs. Arges in Feb. - 10 hours ago
- What is Brazilian jiu-jitsu? - 1 day ago
- Leandro Lo to move up, try for heavyweight European BJJ title - 1 day ago
- Jiu-Jitsu: Watch Kron Gracie’s RNC at Rizin MMA - 3 days ago
- Learn a kimura attack from the open guard - 3 days ago
- Helio Gracie explains why a whimp doesn’t need to be strong with BJJ - 3 days ago
- Lucas Lepri on how he shuts down foes’ games by stressing details, and how Fernando Margarida inspired him - 5 days ago
- 8 defenses every woman should know to protect herself on the streets - 6 days ago
- Rizin FC: Kron Gracie subs Kawajiri; Gabi Garcia wins her 4th MMA bout - 6 days ago
- Amanda Nunes runs Ronda Rousey over, retains UFC belt - 6 days ago
- Rickson Gracie: The toughest belt to get in BJJ - 7 days ago
- Dillon Danis to fight AJ Agazarm at Submission Underground 3 - 1 week ago
- Bianca Basilio on her grueling road to the black belt - 1 week ago
- Cross choke from the half-guard with Roberto “Gordo” Correa - 1 week ago
- Nicholas Meregali on path to black belt, what he expects from his future in the BJJ elite - 1 week ago