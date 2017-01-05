Leandro Lo to move up, try for heavyweight European BJJ title

Leandro Lo has etched his name in history by becoming the first athlete to win the world BJJ title in three weight classes — lightweight, middleweight and medium heavyweight. Driven by challenges, he has decided to sign up among heavyweights at the European Championship, set to take place Jan. 18 through 22 at the Multiusos Pavillion in Odivelas, Portugal.

The five-time world champion has two lightweight titles (2012, 2013), one middleweight (2014) and two medium heavyweight ones (2015, 2016). Could he break even further ground this year?

Besides Lo, other big names of the gentle art are also enrolled. There’s ADCC champion Claudio Calasans, as well as Michael Musumeci, Isaac Doerdelin, Gianni Grippo, the Mahecha brothers, Eduardo Telles, Erberth Santos, Ricardo Evangelista and more. Click here to see everybody who has signed up so far.

Sign-up is open until the 8th. Click here to secure your spot.

