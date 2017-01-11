Leandro Lo on moving up for the European Championship, absolute ambitions

Leandro Lo caught a lot of people by surprise as he signed up among heavyweights for the European BJJ Championship, set to take place Jan. 18 through 22 at the Multiusos Pavilion in Odivelas, Portugal. Luckily, Graciemag.com just caught up with him.

“I decided not to go on diet right now; that’s why I signed up in a higher weight class,” he said. “I don’t know whether I will fight as a heavyweight all year — I have yet to decide, — but I believe not. It will depend on how I feel at the European. I’m also moving up in weight because of the absolute; I’m even doing physical preparation focused on that.”

Lo has fought in three weight classes and became world champion in each one. He has won lightweight (2012/13), middleweight (2014) and medium heavyweight (2015/2016) titles. In the open division, he’s gotten the bronze a few times. To reach his ultimate goal, Lo isn’t just gaining weight.

“The absolute is a title I have been seeking for a while,” he says. “I’ve always studied the game of heavier athletes; I know them all. But what’s needed now is for me to get stronger and heavier, because I believe this will go a long way in helping me fight the big guys.”

Comments

comments