Jiu-Jitsu: Watch Kron Gracie’s RNC at Rizin MMA

Undefeated in MMA with four bouts, Kron Gracie keeps advancing towards his goal of being a part of the sport’s elite. At the Rizin World GP on Dec. 31, the son of Rickson Gracie faced off against Tatsuya Kawajiri.

Kawajiri is a former Shooto champion, having beaten Vitor Shaolin. He’s also fought for the UFC, Pride and Dream, making him Gracie’s most experienced opponent so far by a good margin.

With plenty of confidence in his guard and some good work in short-distance boxing, which he’s been honing with the Diaz brothers, Kron sought the win throughout. Eventually he got his foe’s back and used a rear naked choke to decide the fight — it was his fourth consecutive submission win.

You can watch the full fight in the video.

