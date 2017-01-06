Fight to Win Pro 24 will feature Edwin Najmi vs. DJ Jackson, Tonon vs. Arges in Feb.

Professional BJJ promotion Fight To Win has added two superfights to its Feb. 3 show in Los Angeles. They are Edwin Najmi vs. DJ Jackson and Garry Tonon vs. Gabriel Arges.

BJJ Worlds runner-up Najmi will face a momentum-filled Jackson, who recently took down Fight to Win Pro 18 and the Grappling Pro Championship — beating three opponents in the latter, including Tonon, and snagging the 10,000-dollar top prize. This fight — a ten-minute no-gi, submission-only affair — gets top billing.

The co-main event will see Garry Tonon, who won several tourneys in 2016, face world BJJ champ Gabriel Arges under basically the same rules, but with heel hooks.

The show will also pit AJ Agazarm and Bill Cooper against each other, as well as João Assis against Jeff Monson. More announcements to come, so stay tuned.

