After months atop the BJJ world, Paulo Miyao has been dethroned by the relentless Erberth Santos. Santos has reached 1016.5 points in the worldwide black belt rankings, ahead of Miyao’s 988.5. Paulo Miyao’s brother João Miyao sits at third with 882.

Among women, the year begins with no such shake-up, as Mackenzie Dern remains No. 1 with 1366 points, followed closely by Dominyka Obelenyte, with 1266. Andresa Correa rounds up the top three, with 1044.

