Braga Neto discusses BJJ concepts, shows choke from closed guard

Antônio Braga Neto is a black-belt under Roberto “Gordo” Correa. He’s been a world champion at every belt, from blue to black. After getting three world championships at black, as well as three Pan titles and three no-gi world titles, he migrated to MMA, and he is currently with the UFC. But that doesn’t mean his gi has been retired — not by a long shot. In this video lesson, Braga Neto explains his views on BJJ, the use of force coupled with technique, and teaches how to apply a choke from the closed guard.
