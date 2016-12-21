World BJJ champs Gilbert Durinho and Augusto Tanquinho scheduled to fight in the UFC

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns has a new UFC fight slated. The lightweight will take on Paul Felder at UFC 208 in Feb. 11 in Brooklyn. Durinho comes off a loss to Michel Trator. The Brazilian is also set to fight a second time in February, on the 18th against Leandro Lo at Copa Pódio.
Two thousand fourteen world champion Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes of Soulfighters found out this week about his opponent for UFC Fight Night 103, slated for Jan. 15 in Phoenix. He will face Frankie Saenz. Tanquinho is new to the UFC, having previously won a belt at Legacy FC. His UFC debut saw him get KO’d by Cody Garbrandt.
Here are the cards for both events so far:
UFC 208
Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier
Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis
Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery
Gilbert Burns vs. Paul Felder
Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Jucão
George Sullivan vs. Randy Brown
Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique
Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev
Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki
Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
UFC Fight Night 103
B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodríguez
Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held
Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders
Bryan Caraway vs. Jimmie Rivera
Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis
Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes vs. Frankie Saenz
Viktor Pešta vs. Damian Grabowski
Alex White vs. Tony Martin
Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff
Devin Powell vs. Jordan Rinaldi
Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman
Joachim Christensen vs. Bojan Mihajlović
Cyril Asker vs. Dmitri Smoliakov