World BJJ champs Gilbert Durinho and Augusto Tanquinho scheduled to fight in the UFC

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns has a new UFC fight slated. The lightweight will take on Paul Felder at UFC 208 in Feb. 11 in Brooklyn. Durinho comes off a loss to Michel Trator. The Brazilian is also set to fight a second time in February, on the 18th against Leandro Lo at Copa Pódio.

Two thousand fourteen world champion Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes of Soulfighters found out this week about his opponent for UFC Fight Night 103, slated for Jan. 15 in Phoenix. He will face Frankie Saenz. Tanquinho is new to the UFC, having previously won a belt at Legacy FC. His UFC debut saw him get KO’d by Cody Garbrandt.

Here are the cards for both events so far:

UFC 208

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis

Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery

Gilbert Burns vs. Paul Felder

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Jucão

George Sullivan vs. Randy Brown

Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

UFC Fight Night 103

B.J. Penn vs. Yair Rodríguez

Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

Bryan Caraway vs. Jimmie Rivera

Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

Augusto “Tanquinho” Mendes vs. Frankie Saenz

Viktor Pešta vs. Damian Grabowski

Alex White vs. Tony Martin

Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

Devin Powell vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

Joachim Christensen vs. Bojan Mihajlović

Cyril Asker vs. Dmitri Smoliakov

Comments

comments