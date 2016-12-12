Jon Jones subs Dan Henderson via kata-gatame at Submission Underground 2

Former light heavyweight UFC champion Jon Jones is suspended from MMA for doping until July of next year, but he’s still fighting. December 11 in Oregon, he faced Dan Henderson at the grappling event Submission Underground 2, organized by Chael Sonnen.

In a no-gi BJJ match, Jones managed to take Henderson down and landed on side control. Then he worked until he got the mount and sank the winning kata-gatame. Afterwards he challenged Sonnen, who had been commentating live. Sonnen immediately accepted.

