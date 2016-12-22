Watch Fernando Tererê vs. Vitor Shaolin at Polaris Pro 4

The fourth edition of Polaris Professional Jiu-Jitsu, held October 29 in Poole, England, pitted two of the greatest BJJ fighters of all time against each other. Two-time world champion Fernando Tererê took on three-time champion Vitor Shaolin in a 15-minute match in the gi, echoing the 2001 classic bout that saw Shaolin come out on top.

Tererê had some big problems in his personal life after that time, so his win this time around was a true triumph for the ages. Enjoy the complete fight between these two legends.

