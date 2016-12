ADCC champion Davi Ramos has added another title to his collection. On Dec. 10 he became the first lightweight champion of the Phoenix Fighting Championship in an event held in Beirut, Lebanon. The Brazilian defeated Nick Piedmont, of the U.S., in a unanimous decision. This is Ramos’s sixth win out of seven MMA bouts he has fought.

Watch the video to see the fight that gave Ramos the belt.

