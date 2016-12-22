Video compiles the highlights of ADCCs 2011, 2013 and 2015

The ADCC is the most prestigious grappling organization in the world. Inevitably, every odd year, it provides the stage to some of the great names of BJJ, wrestling, sambo and other such fighting styles. YouTube channel Stuart Cooper Films has put on some serious effort in combing through the three latest editions to produce a historic video with the highlights of the Nottingham, England (2011), Beijing, China (2013) and Sao Paulo, Brazil (2015) events. Definitely worth a look or twenty.

