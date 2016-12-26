Velasquez suspended; UFC 207 bout vs. Werdum cancelled

One of the most anticipated fights of next Saturday’s UFC 207, a duel between former heavyweight champions has been cancelled. The co-main event Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez is no longer slated, due to a supposed injury of the American.

Info from Combate.com indicated that Velasquez would be dropped from the card, but Velasquez denied it. Days later, his doctors met with the Nevada Athletic Commission, which decided to suspend Velasquez’s license to fight in the state.

The decision was taken with just one week to go. Werdum expected a replacement opponent, but was taken off the card instead.

The now-ten-fight event still has two title matches: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the women’s roosterweight crown, and Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt for the men’s. Find the complete lineup below.

UFC 207

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 30, 2016

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Preliminary card

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Antônio “Cara de Sapato” vs. Marvin Vettori

Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Alex “Cowboy” vs. Tim Means

Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

