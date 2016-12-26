Velasquez suspended; UFC 207 bout vs. Werdum cancelled

One of the most anticipated fights of next Saturday’s UFC 207, a duel between former heavyweight champions has been cancelled. The co-main event Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez is no longer slated, due to a supposed injury of the American.
Info from Combate.com indicated that Velasquez would be dropped from the card, but Velasquez denied it. Days later, his doctors met with the Nevada Athletic Commission, which decided to suspend Velasquez’s license to fight in the state.
The decision was taken with just one week to go. Werdum expected a replacement opponent, but was taken off the card instead.
The now-ten-fight event still has two title matches: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the women’s roosterweight crown, and Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt for the men’s. Find the complete lineup below.
UFC 207
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 30, 2016
Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Preliminary card
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Antônio “Cara de Sapato” vs. Marvin Vettori
Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia
Alex “Cowboy” vs. Tim Means
Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price