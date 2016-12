World BJJ champion Rodolfo Vieira’s opponent has been defined for his MMA debut set to take place at Real Fight 6 in Sao Paulo Feb 11. Vieira will take on Daniiar Zarylbek of Kyrgyzstan in the light heavyweight division. Not much is known about Zarylbek. Unofficial sources say he has done seven professional MMA bouts, making him far more experienced than the Brazilian.

