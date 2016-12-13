Rodolfo Vieira to make MMA debut Feb. in Brazil

Four-time BJJ world champion Rodolfo Vieira has a date and place for his MMA debut. He will fight Feb. 11 for Real Fight MMA at Sao Paulo’s Ibirapuera Gymnasium.

“I’m very happy to be able to make this debut in Brazil,” he says. “I got a little nervous too, because it’s a big responsibility making this debut in my country. But it is going to be cool and, at the same time, it’s extra motivation. My focus will be the same; I’m training a lot and am very confident. I hope to do a good fight and come out with the win. It will be at the same gymnasium where I won the ADCC in 2015, and I hope to have as good a performance as when I won my last title.”

Twenty-six-year-old Vieira, whose opponent is not yet known, is one of Brazil’s big promises in MMA. He has been doing all of his training at American Top Team, one of the world’s biggest MMA teams, and the home of former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Junior Cigano.

Comments

comments