Roberto “Gordo” Correa teaches a sweep from half-guard landing with the guard passed

Roberto Gordo is considered the creator of the half-guard. The BJJ black-belt under Carlos Gracie Jr. has a bevy of techniques starting from that position. In this video, Gordo teaches a sweep from half-guard landing with the guard passed. Pay close attention to the details and add this move to your Jiu-Jitsu game.

