Ricardo Libório and Chael Sonnen to face in ADCC 2017 superfight

The ADCC has announced a superfight between BJJ black-belt Ricardo Libório and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen. The event is scheduled for September 22 through 24 at the Espoo Metro Arena in Espoo, Finland.

Libório is one of the leaders of American Top Team. His last fight was against fellow Carlson Gracie pupil Zé Mario Sperry at the 2015 ADCC. Libório won by decision.

Chael Sonnen was a UFC contender at middleweight and light heavyweight. He is a wrestler who has previously fought André Galvão, Renato Babalu and Michael Bisping in grappling events.

The 2017 ADCC will also feature Renzo Gracie vs. Matt Hughes and André Galvão against current absolute ADCC champion Claudio Calasans.

