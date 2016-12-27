Remember the RNC that gave Amanda Nunes her UFC belt

A star of this Friday’s UFC 207, champion Amanda Nunes will take on Ronda Rousey, the former champion with roots in judo. Feared for her submissions, Rousey has so far caught the arm of nearly all her opponents, but her ground transitions don’t scare Nunes, whose ground game is nothing to scoff at.

Amanda used Brazilian jiu-jitsu to win the belt against then-champion Miesha Tate at UFC 200. After dominating the striking game, Nunes went to the ground and used an inexorable rear naked choke.

Watch it in this video and get hyped for UFC 207, set for Dec. 30 in Vegas.

