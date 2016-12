In the saga of the World BJJ Championships, many matches have gone down in the sport’s history. One of those took place in 2000 between medium heavyweights Fernando Margarida and Flávio Cachorrinho.

In one of the most memorable moments of any installment of the Worlds, Flavio Cachorrinho takes Margarida down spectacularly. Seconds later, a relentless Margarida responds with a surprising guard pass. Notice how both fighters celebrate each point with the very vocal crowd.

