Pass the half-guard with Fernando Tererê’s tip

Two-time world BJJ champion Fernando Tererê is an expert guard passer. Here he teaches another one of his tricks for getting the upper hand over an opponent competent at blockading from the half-guard. Check out the details of this technique and go try it out at the gym.

