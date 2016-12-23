Lucas Lepri teaches how to pass the one-leg X-guard landing on the omoplata

Three-time BJJ world champion Lucas Lepri is one with the winningest lightweights in history. Throughout the years, the Alliance black-belt has developed an arsenal of techniques that took him to the top of the division. In this video, Lepri teaches how to pass the one-leg X-guard landing on the omoplata.
