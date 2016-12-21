Headlines

Learn the classic clock choke with Carlson Gracie Jr.

Carlson Gracie Jr. continues to carry on his father’s legacy. He teaches in Chicago, where he has shaped many a black-belt. Visiting Rio de Janeiro, he welcomed Gallerr and Graciemag, and demonstrated the clock choke, a classic move in BJJ. Check out the walkthrough.

