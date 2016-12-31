Rizin FC: Kron Gracie subs Kawajiri; Gabi Garcia wins her 4th MMA bout

Rizin FC held its year-end event last night and featured names such as veteran Mirko Cro Cop and black-belts Kron Gracie and Gabi Garcia. A son of Rickson Gracie, Kron did the night’s co-main event and achieved his fourth MMA win as he subbed Tatsuya Kawajiri (35-11-2) via rear naked choke.

World champion Gabi Garcia knocked out 49-year-old Yumiko Hotta in just 41 seconds, also reaching her fourth win in MMA.

In the main event, former Pride champion Mirko Cro Cop became the champion of the Rizin 2016 Openweight World Grand Prix as he KO’d former wrestling world champ Amir Aliakbari. He had already KO’d Baruto in a semifinal and Muhammad Lawal in a quarterfinal.

