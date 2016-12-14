Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort in March in Brazil

Slated for March in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, UFC Fight Night has had its main event announced. Kelvin Gastelum gets his wish as he will take on Vitor Belfort in a five-round fight. The info comes from Combate.com.

Belfort comes off of three loses out of his last four fights. The BJJ black-belt under Carlson Gracie last fought in Brazil in Nov. 2015, when he knocked out Dan Henderson.

Gastelum, the champion of TUF 17 at middleweight, has also fought at welterweight. Although he has said he wants to stays under 77kg, it seems the organization intends to keep him in the 84kg division for now.

Another bout confirmed this week will pit former champion Junior Cigano against Stefan Struve at UFC Halifax, set for Feb. 19 in the Canadian town.

Comments

comments