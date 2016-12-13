José Aldo confirms duel with Max Holloway for UFC 208

UFC featherweight champion José Aldo has a date and opponent defined for his return to the cage. After announcing his retirement and then having his belt given back to him, Aldo revealed details on his next bout Monday at a press conference.

Aldo said he will square off against interim featherweight champion Max Holloway Feb. 11 at UFC 208. This is the only fight announced so far for the event that is going to take place in Brooklyn.

Aldo had gone almost ten years undefeated until an abrupt KO dealt by Conor McGregor last December. The Brazilian hasn’t fought since a win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200. Holloway (17-3) has the similarly impressive record of ten consecutive wins in the UFC, which puts him in the company of Royce Gracie, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson.

