How far can we go to promote a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu match?

Garry Lee Tonon talks about all the buzz him and his teammates create before a match and whether there is a line that cannot be crossed when promoting a fight.

“I believe that there’s room for being respectful and a bit of shit talking,” Tonon told GRACIEMAG. “Having fun, creating some drama, creating a storyline. Where does it cross the line? I don’t know. I’ve always been a huge believer in there never being a line that you can’t cross. We [he and other members of his gym] come from Jersey. We just constantly make fun of each other, each other’s mothers. We don’t care.”

“People go to the movies to see drama. They don’t go to the movies to see somebody just living their life perfectly happy and nothing goes wrong. So, I think that’s what we’re trying to create. Is it going to rub some people the wrong way? Yeah. I’m ready for that.”

This interview was done on December 17, 2017, right after Tonon’s victory over Kim Terra at Studio 540, in SoCal.

