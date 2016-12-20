Fernando Tererê remembers his first BJJ session, talks about his social project

BJJ legend Tererê talks about how his first BJJ session went, discusses his social project bringing BJJ to poor kids, remembers an important fight and weighs in on current competitions.

“I’ve done many memorable fights. I remember my first championship as a black-belt was memorable. I did a great fight versus Nino Schembri; I had just been promoted to black, and in my first championship the final was with him. At the time he used to finish everybody, but I managed to beat him. But a fight remembered by all was an absolute final at the Brazilian Nationals vs. Márcio Pé de Pano. It was an unforgettable fight.”

