UFC fighter Erick Silva talks about the feeling of stepping in the ring, and the importance of practicing and repeating simple positions.
Headlines
- IBJJF organizes the International Jiu-Jitsu Charity Day; proceeds will be donated to UNICEF - 2 months ago
- Bernardo Faria teaches his trademark double-under guard pass - 1 year ago
- GM #220: lessons from the 2015 world champions - 1 year ago
- José Aldo: “The interim belt is a toy belt. I’m the champion!” - 1 year ago
- Video compiles the highlights of ADCCs 2011, 2013 and 2015 - 16 mins ago
- World BJJ champs Gilbert Durinho and Augusto Tanquinho scheduled to fight in the UFC - 16 hours ago
- Learn the classic clock choke with Carlson Gracie Jr. - 22 hours ago
- Garry Tonon on his performance at Studio 540, Preguiça vs. Ryan - 2 days ago
- Fernando Tererê remembers his first BJJ session, talks about his social project - 2 days ago
- How far can we go to promote a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu match? - 3 days ago
- Felipe Preguiça subs Gordon Ryan via RNC at Studio 540 - 3 days ago
- Erick Silva on focus and the importance of repetition - 5 days ago
- BJJ grandmaster and UFC 1 ref, Hélio Vigio is dead at 82 - 6 days ago
- Rodolfo Vieira will fight Kyrgyzstani in MMA debut - 1 week ago
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vitor Belfort in March in Brazil - 1 week ago
- Roberto “Gordo” Correa teaches a sweep from half-guard landing with the guard passed - 1 week ago
- Rodolfo Vieira to make MMA debut Feb. in Brazil - 1 week ago
- José Aldo confirms duel with Max Holloway for UFC 208 - 1 week ago
- Jon Jones subs Dan Henderson via kata-gatame at Submission Underground 2 - 1 week ago
- Ricardo Libório and Chael Sonnen to face in ADCC 2017 superfight - 1 week ago